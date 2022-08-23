825 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after acquiring an additional 963,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after acquiring an additional 789,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 784,735 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,790. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.51.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $357.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

