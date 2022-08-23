Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 5,100 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.30% of Axon Enterprise worth $29,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day moving average is $103.33. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

