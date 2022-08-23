NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $7.95 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,265,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $307.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

