Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,688,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,760,000 after buying an additional 203,323 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 72.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 512,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,799,000 after buying an additional 215,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.17.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.