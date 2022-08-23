6,374 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,384 shares of company stock worth $3,230,310. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

