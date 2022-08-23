Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 8,800 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $28,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.09. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

