Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.87% of Alarm.com worth $29,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,523 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

ALRM stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.18. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

