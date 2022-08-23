Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,487 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.28% of Credicorp worth $38,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $131.77 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average is $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

