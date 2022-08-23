Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $25.07 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $1,479,838.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,720,419.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,268,624 shares of company stock worth $28,615,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $342.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

