Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.26% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $25,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 476,457 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 647,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after acquiring an additional 360,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 850,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,702,000 after buying an additional 286,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,834,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZION. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

