Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $226.54 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.