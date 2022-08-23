RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,183,000 after acquiring an additional 258,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 683,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,342,000 after buying an additional 106,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $342.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.