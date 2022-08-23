Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $131.18 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

