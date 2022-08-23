Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of AON worth $70,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 52.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in AON by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in AON by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in AON by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $292.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AON. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

