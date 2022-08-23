Nvwm LLC Trims Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 392.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Shopify by 266.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

