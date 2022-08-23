Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Global Payments worth $72,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Payments Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 722.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $175.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

