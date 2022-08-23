Nvwm LLC Purchases 26 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $754.50.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $724.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $672.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $665.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

