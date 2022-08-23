Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.99 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE JPM opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
