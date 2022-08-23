Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,572 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $103,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $342.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

