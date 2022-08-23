State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $23,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $276.99 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.11.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

