Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Acquires 159 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,117,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,711,000 after buying an additional 708,225 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 95,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.92. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

