Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases 49 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $15,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $507.00 on Tuesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.24 and its 200 day moving average is $482.03. The company has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.80.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

