BMO Capital Markets Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $675.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PANW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.06.

PANW opened at $508.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.65, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $367.21 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

