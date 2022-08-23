Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $590.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $545.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.06.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PANW opened at $508.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.65, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $503.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $367.21 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

