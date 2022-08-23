Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.13% of Nordson worth $280,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nordson by 568.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50,517 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.60.

Nordson Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $233.28 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

