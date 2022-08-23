NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 57,655 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,655 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 30,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 923,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 596,952 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,892,000 after acquiring an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

