Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Position Reduced by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

LUMN stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

