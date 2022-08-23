Twin Tree Management LP Has $675,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,509,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,715,000 after buying an additional 243,072 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,083,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,953,000 after buying an additional 289,665 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,821,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,319,000 after buying an additional 87,946 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after buying an additional 702,098 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock worth $71,692.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

