Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 62 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $576.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,427 shares of company stock worth $40,375,225 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.