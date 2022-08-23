Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $66,218,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after buying an additional 291,299 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after buying an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $187.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

