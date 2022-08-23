Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $364,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in American Tower were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,980,000 after purchasing an additional 450,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after purchasing an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

American Tower Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $269.75 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.59. The firm has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

