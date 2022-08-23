Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average of $137.52. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.