Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cintas were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Cintas by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cintas by 20,037.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $430.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.25. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

