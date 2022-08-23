Raymond James & Associates Has $85.20 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,505,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of Kinder Morgan worth $85,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. City State Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.9 %

KMI opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

