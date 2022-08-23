Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 52 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $695.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $648.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

