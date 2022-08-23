Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of FAST opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

