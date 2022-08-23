Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,137,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,110 shares of company stock valued at $13,636,934. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

