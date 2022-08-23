Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

NYSE DFS opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average of $108.41. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

