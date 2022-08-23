Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $246,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,146,000 after purchasing an additional 248,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.