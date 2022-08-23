Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 291,102 Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,102 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Focus Impact Acquisition worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $8,509,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,416,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,886,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,973,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIAC opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

