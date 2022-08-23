Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 782,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 12.37% of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,027,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,080,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,980,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $747,000.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGAA opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.