Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $6.23 Million in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 631,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 12.55% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,915,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRLH opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

