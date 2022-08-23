Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 648,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of FTAC Hera Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HERA stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

