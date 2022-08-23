Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.03 Million Investment in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 800,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,032,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,505,000.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMCAU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

