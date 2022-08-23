Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 277,668 Shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,668 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 3.09% of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCK opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Profile

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

