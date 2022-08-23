Highbridge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143,360 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 2.63% of Perception Capital Corp. II worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCCT opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Perception Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

