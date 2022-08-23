Highbridge Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694,545 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 48,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EPHY stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

