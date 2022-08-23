Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 812,993 Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 812,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,089,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 18.85% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITAQ opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions II alerts:

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.