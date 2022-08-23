Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.83 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after buying an additional 51,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,302,000 after buying an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

