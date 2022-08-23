Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 279 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

